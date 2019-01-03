Two men charged with child pornography waive right to trial Video

Two men are now heading to trial in a state child pornography case.

Today, 24-year-old Jacob Gunn and 28-year-old Charles Miller waived their rights to preliminary hearings. The State Attorney General's Office charged the pair after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The two will face trial on numerous charges including distributing photos or videos of child sex acts, child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

There is no date set for their next court appearance.

