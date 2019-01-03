Two men charged with child pornography waive right to trial
Two men are now heading to trial in a state child pornography case.
Today, 24-year-old Jacob Gunn and 28-year-old Charles Miller waived their rights to preliminary hearings. The State Attorney General's Office charged the pair after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The two will face trial on numerous charges including distributing photos or videos of child sex acts, child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.
There is no date set for their next court appearance.
More Stories
-
DNA evidence from an October rape case brought a 2015 case back…
-
A man charged in a violent attack enters a plea in court.
-
One of two people charged in an Erie County drug bust is now eligible…