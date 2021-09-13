Two men in critical condition after being targeted in a shooting early Sunday morning

Two men are in critical condition after being targeted in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Erie Police are saying that one 24-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his upper torso, while a 23-year-old man had five gunshot sounds top his ride side of the body ranging from leg to upper arm area.

Both victims were taken to St. Vincent and then transported to UPMC Hamot for more treatment.

Police are saying that the targeted incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday morning at the 1100 block of East 26th Street.

Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said that the circumstances of this case are under investigation.

“This does appear to be targeted and obviously we’ll be looking into whether or not any of the recent gun violence in the city are connected,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief, City of Erie Police.

Lorah said that investigators are speaking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

