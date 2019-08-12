Two men in federal court for charges violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children

The Department of Justice announced two men were seen in federal court for charges violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.

A former resident of Girard, Michael Robert Heinrich, 68, has been sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison, lifetime supervised release, and a $5,300 special assessment on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children. United States District Judge David S. Cercone imposed the sentence.

According to information presented to the court, in January 2017 Heinrich took sexually explicit photos of a minor who was four years of age at the time. On February 14, 2017, Heinrich again took sexually explicit photos of that same four-year-old minor and also took a sexually explicit photo of a three-year-old minor. An examination of Heinrich’s computers and cell phone also revealed the presence of numerous other images depicting prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Another man, Matthew Poese, 47, of Fairview, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge David S. Cercone. In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Poese possessed computer images depicting prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Judge Cercone scheduled sentencing for December 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.. The law provides for a total sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant. Pending sentencing, the court placed Poese on bond.