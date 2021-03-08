Two men on trial for a deadly shooting back in January of 2020 have been found guilty.

An Erie County jury convicted Jakwaris Robison and Marshawn Williams of second degree murder in the killing of Devin Way.

This is according to the Erie Times News which is also reporting that the jury took only about an hour and fifteen minutes to reach it’s verdict.

Way was shot to death inside a car on Southgate Drive in Erie allegedly as he was being robbed of marijuana.

Robinson and Williams will be sentenced on April 23rd.