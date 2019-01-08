Two men shot on East 8th Street Saturday, one in critical condition Video

Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that left one man critically injured.

Authorities say two men were shot in the 900 block of East 8th Street on Saturday. One man was shot in the chest; another shot in the leg.

The incident allegedly escalated from an altercation involving several people. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. With no suspects, police are gathering information from witnesses.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Erie Police at 814-870-1221.