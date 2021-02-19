Two men shot when Edinboro drug deal turns into a gun fight

Two men were shot and one is charged after an Edinboro drug deal turned into a gun fight.

According to the Edinboro Borough Police Department, two men, 21-year-old Christopher Randell and 21-year-old Marcus Schrecengost, along with a third party, set up a drug deal on Jan. 8, 2021 for $3,920 worth of marijuana, THC wax, and THC vapor cartridges.

During the drug deal, police say Randell and the third party presented the items to Schrecengost who inspected the items, then shot at Randell with a handgun. However, Randell also had a handgun and shot back at Schrecengost.

Randell was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the left hand.

Schrecengost fled the apartment after the incident, and was taken to the hospital by a friend for gunshot wounds to the left shoulder, left pectoral area, and left thigh.

He later turned himself in to police, and is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and recklessly endangering another person, among other related charges.

Schrecengost is in the Erie County Prison with a $250,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 5.