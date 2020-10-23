Two middle school students in General McLane school district test positive for COVID-19

General McLane School District middle school parents received an alert call Thursday after two siblings test positive for COVID-19.

The superintendent says no contact tracing was required at the school. However, five students were placed in quarantine for 14 days after being in close contact with one of the students on the bus.

The two siblings are in isolation for ten days.

The school did an alert call to all parents to let them know of the situation.

The superintendent says the school did a good job of preventing any spread of the virus, and there are no plans to close anything down.

“We will look at every situation and individual to determine if that is warranted, but this is a good example of it’s not warranted. Both cases were in the same family. There was no connection to any spread in the school, so there was no reason to close anything.” said Rick Scaletta.

Scaletta says the school district also has an Assistant Pandemic Coordinator, who is a trained contact tracer.