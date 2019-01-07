Two more candidates step forward in the race for Harborcreek Supervisor Video

Two more Harborcreek candidates made their announcement to run for Harborcreek Supervisor.

Retired State Trooper and US Navy Veteran Steve Oler made his announcement at the Harborcreek Township Building. Oler wants to keep taxes low for the residents, especially for the elderly community. He believes his experience as a state trooper will help him make quick and fair decisions.

"I think this is the next portion of my life that I can give to the community to make a difference for the residents."

Former two-term elected auditor for the township Lynda Meyer spoke about the issues she wants to tackle at the Klein Elementary School. Meyer is passionate about establishing a senior center and promoting small businesses in Harborcreek. Meyer believes that focusing on small businesses will help the township grow.

"Right now, I am able to meet the needs of my students and their families, and what I'd really like to do is take that further."

Two other candidates announced their campaigns last Friday; Connie Cruz and Bob Troutner. Cruz has based her campaign around being a Harborcreek Township Native. She also has experience working within the township as the zoning administrator.

Troutner has based his run around being a local business owner.

When both were asked what they thought the main concern with the township was, they both mentioned the budget.

Cruz says, "To move forward, we have to be proactive with our land use. We have to make sure we have a safe haven for our families to come, raise their families, live, work, and play. "

Troutner says, "I feel that the budget is definitely the current main issue. I also feel that there needs to be more business brought into Harborcreek."

Municipal primary elections will be held May 21st.