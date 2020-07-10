Two More Charged in May 30th Erie Riot

Two more people have been charged in the May 30th riot in Erie.

One for shooting a man and another for hitting the same victim with a brick.

Police have charged 20-year-old Amjad Al-Quraishi with shooting a man in the hip at 5th and State streets during the disturbance.

Shortly after police believe that 20-year-old Nicholas Gonzales hit the same victim with a brick, knocking the victim to the ground.

Police said they used both surveillance and cell phone cameras to piece together their case.

Al-Quaraishi surrendered to police Friday afternoon while Gonzales remains at large.

So far 22 people have been charged from the May 30th riot.

