Two new Osprey nesting boxes installed in Mercer and Crawford Counties

Local News
State Representative Parke Wentling is applauding an electric company for the expansion of a project to protect birds and residents.

A Pennsylvania power company installed two new Osprey nesting boxes in Mercer and Crawford Counties.

Ospreys are raptors found along large lakes and rivers. They usually build nests on man-made structures such as power lines.

A $5,000 FirstEnergy Foundation Grant was awarded last fall to the Erie Bird Observatory for funding of additional nesting boxes across Western Pennsylvania.

