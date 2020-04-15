Two new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Erie County; total now stands at 42

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says the community must not give up on social distancing efforts and continue to wear a face mask.

Dahlkemper saying that even though Erie County has low numbers and seems to have flattened the curve, we must still practice social distancing. Today, there are two new positive COVID-19 cases. Both people are in their 60s. It is believed one of them came into contact with a positive case. This now brings the county to 42 positive COVID-19 cases.

Dahlkemper also broke down COVID-19 statistics within the county, saying out of the 42 cases:

13 are unknown

21 are white

5 are African-American

1- Asian

Gender is being split down the middle 50-50

We know Erie County is the 14th largest population int he commonwealth. However, when it comes to COVID-19 cases we are 38.

Dahlkemper saying that everyone really should be wearing a face mask or some other protective cover. She adds that she plans to see Erie County buildings mandate a face masks when inside, that of course coming when the buildings reopen.

“What we can not do is loosen up on this. We are seeing very good results from all of the great work everyone is doing, staying home, keeping socially distant, wearing masks and washing their hands.” Dahlkemper said.

Dahlkemper saying that she thinks wearing face masks will become a new norm, at least for the summer. As for if she would follow the direction of President Trump or Governor Tom Wolf to reopen the economy, she says she would follow the directive of Wolf.