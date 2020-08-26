Two Nittany Lions earn AP preseason All-American honors

Two Penn State players earned preseason first-team All-American honors Tuesday. The Associated Press released its preseason All-American teams which included tight end Pat Freiermuth and Micah Parsons.

Parsons has already opted out of the 2020 college football season.

You can see the full teams below courtesy of the Associated Press.

The 2020 AP Preseason All-America Team (x-team not scheduled to play in the fall; y-opted out of season):

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.

Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.

Tackles — x-Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.

Guards — x-Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State; Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee.

Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.

Tight end — x-Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State.

Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU; DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama.

All-purpose player — y-Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue.

Kicker — x-Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa.

DEFENSE

Ends — x-Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon; y-Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami.

Tackles — Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State; y-Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt.

Linebackers — y-Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State; x-Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU; x-Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties — Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia; Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse.

Punter — Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — x-Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State.

Running backs — Najee Harris, sneior, Alabama; Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis.

Tackles — Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas; x-Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin.

Guards — x-Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force; x-Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, Southern California.

Center — x-Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.

Tight end — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.

Receivers — Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State; y-Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota.

All-purpose player — Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama.

Kicker — Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma.

Defense

Ends — Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest; Quincy Roche, senior, Miami.

Tackles — y-Jay Tufele, junior, Southern California; x-Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington.

Linebackers — Chazz Surratt senior, North Carolina; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri; x-Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern.

Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; y-Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech.

Safeties — x-Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon; Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU.

Punter — x-Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers.