Two of Erie’s leading animal organizations join forces to create Pandemic Pet Program

Two of Erie’s animal organizations are providing a place for some animals to stay, they’re calling it the Pandemic Pet Program.

It’s a new program for pet owners fighting COVID-19.

UPMC Hamot has teamed with the ANNA Shelter and the Erie Animal Network so that COVID-19 patients can focus on their recovery and not feel rushed to return home to care for their pets.

One nurse who works in Hamot’s COVID-19 unit says, as an animal lover, she felt compelled to create the Pandemic Pet Program for the community.

“To help other patients within the community, so not just at UPMC, and then return to them once they feel better.” said Michalla Zehe.

The Pandemic Pet Program is only for individuals battling COVID-19. To learn more about this program, you can click below.