Two out of town attorneys join the Hertel and Brown lawsuit

Two out of town attorneys are joining the growing group of lawyers looking to defend two physical therapists and 18 co-workers from federal mail and health care fraud charges.

Court papers filed this week say that Richard Blake, a Cleveland based attorney and Colin Callahan of Pittsburgh have been approved to participate in the case against Aaron Hertel and Michael Brown known collectively as Hertel and Brown Physical and Aquatic Therapy.

A grand jury indicted the business on federal charges including using unlicensed technicians to perform services.

The owners say that they will vigorously defend against the charges.

The defendants will begin making preliminary appearances on November 30th.

