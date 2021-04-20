Two PA Senators hold forum on adult-use marijuana legalization

Two Pennsylvania Senators participated in a forum Tuesday on the legalization of adult-use marijuana with members of the group Perfectly NORML.

During the forum, Erie Senator Dan Laughlin and Philadelphia Senator Sharif Street answered questions about their bipartisan bill of legalizing adult-use of marijuana.

Senator Laughlin was asked about the conversation with his fellow Senators on the state’s zero tolerance law and how it can be amended to protect both medical cannabis patients and adult U.S. consumers from PA’s current no impairment required DUI convictions.

“It’s not our goal to have people pulled over because they used marijuana yesterday, and they still have THC in their system. That’s an issue that we will definitely work through as this bill proceeds through the legislative process,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, R, Erie.

Senator Laughlin also says there is no time table when the bill will be passed, but he says they are staying patient during the process.