Two PA State Troopers and a pedestrian injured in weekend police chase in Corry

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were injured over the weekend in Corry.

Corry City and State Police were called to a burglary in downtown Corry early Saturday morning.

According to Police Officials, Austin Miller of Corry fled in his SUV upon police arrival. While fleeing, he hit a State Police cruiser and a pedestrian at the corner of Worth and West Smith Streets.

Both Officers were airlifted to Erie with serious injuries and the pedestrian was taken to Corry Memorial Hospital.

Miller was charged with a DUI, aggravated assault by motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.

He was transported to Erie County Prison.