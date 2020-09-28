Two people are dead following a car accident in Warren County

Two people are dead following a car accident in Warren County. The accident was reported along Route 27 in Pittsfield Township.

State police report that 72-year-old Charles Scott was driving along Route 27 and failed to recognize stopped vehicles in front of him. He attempted to stop and went into a skid. He crossed into the westbound lane and slammed into the side of another vehicle.

He died in that accident and a passenger in his car, identified as 80-year-old Marcelyn White, was also killed.

Only minor injuries were reported in the second vehicle.

