Two people charged during police drug raid

Erie Police report finding drugs and guns during a raid on a home located on Payne Avenue. They also say they found a community school director for Erie Public Schools who is one of two people charged.

Police investigators say this was a lengthy investigation. They also say the results are worth it as two people are behind bars following a search warrant executed by the Erie Drug and Vice Unit in the 600 block of Payne Ave.

“Detectives has seized approximately two ounces of cocaine, a small quantity of marijuana and three firearms one of which was an AK 47 semi automatic 12 gauge that had a 20 round drum.” said Deputy Chief Mike Nolan of the Erie Police Department.

Police have arrested 34-year-old Dean Brown and 34-year-old Jamilia Gates. Gates, a community school director for Erie Public Schools, also faces uncertainty with her job following the arrest.

The district made the following statement.

“We are fully committed to the school, it’s students, families and staff. Ms. Gates was immediately suspended pending an on-going investigation and the partners will fully cooperate with the Erie Bureau of Police in this matter.”

If Gates sounds familiar that’s because earlier this week we did a story about how she was upset with the city regarding her delinquent parking tickets.

“It does not matter who you are and what standing you have in the community, if you are involved in illegal activity, these officers are going to work the investigation the same way.” Nolan said.

Those investigators are concerned not only by what is in the house, but where the house was too.

“You have the boys club close by, you have a charter school close by and the fact that someone is selling drugs at that residence that is surrounded by schools is always an important issue to resolve, we take those issues very seriously.” Nolan said.

Both Gates and Brown are charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, sale or transfer of firearms and other related charges, but this may not be the end.

“There is no explanation for why these firearms who are not registered to the individuals that reside there are in that house. There’s more investigation to be going on there could be additional charges if it is discovered later that one or more of these firearms were stolen.” Nolan said.

Erie Police explain that this investigation has taken about three months.