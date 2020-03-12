Two people charged in attempted robbery case

Two people are charged following an attempted robbery.

According to Erie Police, they responded to a call about two suspicious people outside of the Valu Home Centers on East 38th Street around 8:30pm last night.

Following a police presence, the two fled the scene and were later found and arrested.

15-year old Amajeaon Moore and 16-year old Damarion Manning were charged under the Fisher Bill. Each suspect is facing charges of criminal conspiracy to attempt robbery, possessing instruments of crime and other related charges.

Moore faces an additional charge of receiving stolen property with a firearm. As to why this case falls under the Fisher Bill, Deputy Chief Mike Nolan explains that it is because a firearm was involved and there are other factors considered.

“Some very significant factors that we can’t get into right now, but this is a part of a much longer ongoing investigation.” Nolan said.

Nothing was reported stolen and there were no injuries.