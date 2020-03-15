Two people charged in North East stabbing

A stabbing Saturday afternoon leaves one person in the hospital and two people in handcuffs.

North East Police and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the responded to the area of Poplar Street and Vine Street about 3:45pm for four people fighting.

During the incident, one of the individuals brandished a knife and stabbed another before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested Devin Miles and Damien Brown and are charging them with simple assault. The investigation is continuing.