Two people charged, victim identified in fatal shooting on E. 13th St

Erie Police identifying two suspects accused in the fatal shooting of a woman along East 13th Street on Wednesday night.

One suspect has been arraigned and there is an arrest warrant out for the other suspect.

According to City of Erie Police, 39-year old Darryl Gates is being accused of opening fire at 33-year old Rhonda Glover on East 13th Street on November 17th.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny explained what happened when the vehicle of the victim was approached by one of the suspects who emerged from an SUV.

“When they pulled up, a black male exited the passenger side of the vehicle and pulled out a gun and immediately began firing into his vehicle. His passenger was struck in the head and died on scene,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police.

Aiyanna Atkinson mugshot

According to police, Darryl Gates was not alone. The police chief stating he was with his girlfriend, identified as 21-year old Aiyanna Atkinson. Atkinson is accused of driving the SUV that Darryl Gates was in.

Atkinson was arraigned late Thursday afternoon and has been placed in the Erie County Prison without bond.

Chief Spizarny says interviews with the boyfriend of the victim and witnesses at the scene were vital to identifying the two suspects.

“Having the male in the car identify his ex-girlfriend by first name only, they were able to trace her down. Another witness at the scene was able to provide some information about the vehicle, the description and the license plate,” Chief Spizarny said.

Darryl Gates mugshot

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Darryl Gates.

“We’re asking anybody in the public who would have any information or would know where he’d be to call the police immediately,” Chief Spizarny said.

Police say they have checked for Gates at a few addresses in the City of Erie. They say they know he’s lived in a couple different states so there’s a possibility he could’ve fled Pennsylvania.

