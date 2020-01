Erie Police have charged two people who were allegedly involved in thefts from vehicles.

According to Erie Police, 35-year-old Peter Stull and 39-year-old Joshua Lacey reportedly stole from six cars in the 4200 block of Davison Ave around 3:20 a.m. this morning.

Police were able to locate the two suspects in the 4000 block of Davison Ave shortly after.

Each of the suspects are facing multiple charges. No injuries were reported.