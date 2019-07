Two people charged with negligent homicide are scheduled in court today.

28-year-old Elizabeth Taylor and 33-year-old Antonio McLaurin are expected to plead guilty for the death of 85-year-old veteran Vincent Force.

His body was found in a shallow grave in a backyard in the 200 block of West 5 Street, back in 2018. Taylor and McLaurin reportedly have admitted to burying the body.

The defense is arguing what the two did for the victim doesn’t meet the legal definition of caregiver.