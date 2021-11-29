Two people extracted, vehicles heavily damaged in Rt. 20 car accident

It was a busy night for rescue crews in West County after a car accident in Girard Township.

Emergency crews in West County were called to West Ridge Road (Route 20) between Birchdale Dr. and Fairplain Rd. in Girard.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles heavily damaged. Initial reports were for two people trapped in one of the vehicles.

According to reports from the scene, those people were extricated by firefighters and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

State police are investigating the cause of the accident.

