Two people are facing multiple charges after a reported assault.

According to Erie Police, they were called to the 400 block of West 8th Street just after 4:30 a.m. this morning and found a 28-year-old man who was assaulted with a pistol, as well as, punched and kicked. He was then transported to the hospital.

18-year-old Anna Chance and 33-year-old Brian Keys are each facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.