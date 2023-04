Crews responded to a two-car accident Saturday night that sent two people to the hospital in Albion.

Calls came in around 9:30 p.m. for Crainsville Fire Department and West County Paramedics were called to the 11300 block of Route 18 for the accident with one car in a ditch and the other off the road near the entrance of the Albion Assembly of God.

Traffic along Route 18 was reduced to one lane, but was later re-opened an hour and half later.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating.