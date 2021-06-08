Two people in critical condition after being stabbed; suspect arrested

Two victims are in critical condition after being stabbed.

Police say around 6 a.m. this morning they took 32-year-old Stephen Coleman into custody for allegedly stabbing a man eight times in the back and once in the neck area in the 400 block of East 4th Street.

The 32-year-old victim gave police information on Coleman’s whereabouts.

Officers found Coleman in a residence at the 400 block of Newman Street.

Coleman came out with a female who appeared to be beaten and stabbed. Police immediately took Coleman into custody.

Both victims were rushed to UPMC Hamot.

Police say Coleman will be charged and arraigned later today while detectives continue to investigate.