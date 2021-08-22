Two people in critical condition following motorcycle crash in Warren County

Two people are in critical condition after slamming their motorcycle into the side of a truck in Warren County.

This happened on Sunday afternoon along Route 27 and Extension Road in the town of Garland.

Authorities tell us both people on the motorcycle were taken to Hamot Medical Center by helicopter in serious condition.

Both of the individuals were wearing their helmets which according to police probably saved their lives.

