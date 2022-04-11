(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people are in custody following a high speed police chase which ended on McClelland Avenue.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, officers attempted to pull over the driver of a U-Haul when the driver fled the scene.

According to one witness, the chase took place on Buffalo Road in Wesleyville and headed eastbound.

Reports from the scene of the crash indicated that a police car appeared to have forced the U-Haul off of the road and into a set of construction site barrels.

One person has been taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-threating injuries.

State Police are waiting on a warrant to see what was in the back of the U-Haul.

This is a developing story.