Two people in custody for kidnapping; police searching for third suspect

Erie Police are still searching for one person after arresting two others in a kidnapping.

24-year-old Shawn Lambert and 33-year-old Walter Merritte are both facing multiple charges including kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police have issued an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Preasha Rowry.

According to Erie Police, the three suspects reportedly approached two people, whom they knew walking on East 14th and Parade Streets, for money.

They then allegedly forced the two people into a car and stabbed a 55-year-old woman in the arm and threatened a 65-year-old mans life and punched him in the eye.

Police say the stabbing victim was treated at a local hospital for moderate injuries.