Two people injured in car accident in East Springfield

Posted: Jan 11, 2019 07:21 AM EST

Updated: Jan 11, 2019 07:21 AM EST

Two people are injured in a car accident in East Springfield.

State Police were called to the scene just before 6a.m. Friday. According to police, two people were injured and taken to the hospital.

No word on what caused the accident or the severity of the injuries.

