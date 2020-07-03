Two People Injured In Car Accident With Bus

A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital after crashing into a bus on Friday around 12:30 pm at the intersection of West 10th and Myrtle Streets.

The woman was heading north on Myrtle when she ran a red light and crashed head on into a bus.

She was driven to the hospital by a passerby while the driver of the bus was also taken to the hospital.

Police said both their injuries are non-life threatening.

The woman who ran the red light will be charged with driving without a license, insurance or registration.

Police continue to investigate the accident.

