Two people injured in McKean Township crash

Two people are injured in a two-vehicle crash tonight in McKean Township.

Just before 9:00pm tonight, firefighters were called to Hamot and Greenlee Roads in McKean Township. Two pick-up trucks were involved in the crash.

According to reports from the scene, one went into a utility pole, shearing it in two, and leaving wires dangling over the road. The other truck went over an embankment.

According to Erie County 911, two people have been transported to the hospital. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.