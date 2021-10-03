Two people killed following head on collision in Crawford County

Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Crawford County Sunday afternoon.

This happened around 4:00 p.m. along Route 408 in Cambridge Springs.

According to the Crawford County Coroner, the male driver of an SUV was killed at the scene.

In the other vehicle, a pick-up truck, a female was killed and a male was taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known at this point.

The identities are not released at this time until next of kin of the victims are notified.

