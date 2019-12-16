Two people killed in Mead Township accident

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a double fatal accident Sunday evening.

This happened around 5:00pm Sunday on Route Six in Mead Township.

According to the Warren County Coroner’s Office, two people were pronounced dead at the scene with a third person transported to Warren General Hospital.

Route 6 was closed in both directions as State Police continue their investigation. There was no other information readily available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will have the latest information as it becomes available