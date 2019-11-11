Two people life flighted, one taken to hospital after car accident involving semi in Cochranton





A small car and a tractor trailer are involved in a car accident in Cochranton.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. today. According to reports from the scene, a Ford Escort traveling on Route 173 was hit by a tractor trailer traveling West on 322.

People at the scene say it looking like the tractor trailer rolled over the Escort, crushing the front and rear hoods on the car.

The driver and passenger, both females, were ejected and life flighted to Pittsburgh.

Another injured person was taken by ambulance to Meadville Medical Center.

No word on the condition of any of those patients.