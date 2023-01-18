Two people remain behind bars after a standoff with police in Springboro.

According to court paperwork, the suspects were arrested Monday night after state troopers tried to serve a warrant on Jason Csorba at a home in the 7400 block of Beaver Street.

Carolyn Bayles allegedly told troopers that Csorba was not at that address after he was seen entering the home from a pole barn on the property.

Eventually, Csorba and Bayles surrendered without incident and are being held at the Crawford County Correctional Facility. Csorba faces multiple charges including flight to avoid apprehension, while Bayles is charged with hindering apprehension.

The next hearing for both is scheduled for Jan. 31.