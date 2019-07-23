Two people who plead guilty to murdering an 85-year-old veteran sentenced to six to 15 years in prison

Two people who plead guilty to murdering an 85-year-old veteran were sentenced to six to 15 years in prison today.

29-year-old Elizabeth Taylor and 33-year-old Antonio McLaurin plead guilty for killing Vincent Force.

His body was found in a shallow grave in a backyard in the 200 block of West 5 Street, back in 2018. Taylor and McLaurin admitted to burying the body.

The defense is arguing what the two did for the victim doesn’t meet the legal definition of caregiver.

Erie County Judge John Mead said Taylor and McLaurin denied Force the dignified end he deserved.