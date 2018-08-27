Local News

Two rescued from waters of Fairview beach over the weekend

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 01:16 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 01:16 PM EDT

An overturned sailboat led to some tense moments for two boaters over the weekend.

The boat capsized about 300 yards off of Avonia Beach in Fairview, around 2:45 Saturday afternoon.  Fire department water rescue units responded to the distress call.  Two people were rescued from the water, reportedly, with no injuries. 

The boat was towed in by the Lake City Fire Department water rescue boat.

