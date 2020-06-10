Two-semi accident slows traffic on I-90 in McKean near Grubb Road

Traffic has been slowed down along portion of I-90 after an accident involving two tractor trailers.

The accident happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning on I-90 in Mckean near Grubb Road, in the west-bound lane.

One of the trailers was hauling bottled water, the other was a flatbed.

According to reports from the scene, one of the semi’s struck the other, causing the trailer to cross the median and end up on the shoulder of the east-bound lane.

Meanwhile, the flatbed spun around before coming to rest on the shoulder of the highway, facing East.

Traffic was slowed along that stretch of i-90 until crews could clean up the area.

State police are looking into what may have caused the accident.

