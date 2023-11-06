A two-car accident sends one vehicle into a utility pole and a house, injuring several people on Erie’s east side tonight.

The crash was reported around 9:45 p.m. near East 25th and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Erie police and firefighters initially responded. They called for multiple ambulances, a building inspector and Penelec.

Reports from the scene indicated three people were hurt, with two of them going to the hospital.

The pole was broken in two, while damage to the house did not appear to be serious.

There has been no word on how serious the injuries are or what caused the crash.