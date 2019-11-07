Two separate drivers roll vehicles trying to avoid deer this morning







It’s that time of the year when drivers need to watch out for deer.

Just after 6 a.m. this morning, the driver of a vehicle along Route 89 swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

That car hit the deer, then a car behind them swerved to avoid the incident and the driver ended up driving off the road, rolling their vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Shortly after that accident, the driver of a car along Route 97, South of Waterford, swerved to avoid hitting a deer as well.

That individual lost control of her vehicle and it then rolled over. The driver suffered a minor leg injury.