Two sons orchestrate elaborate birthday prank resulting in 15,000 messages/calls for their father

A man in New Jersey has received more than 15,000 messages and calls, wishing him a happy birthday. And, it’s all thanks to an elaborate prank put together by his sons.

Chris Ferry’s birthday is coming up March 16th. The Linwood, NJ man is already receiving well wishes, but the messages are coming from strange numbers.

He tells us someone called, “saying happy birthday. I said, ‘who’s this?’ He said, ‘Nick’. ‘Nick who?’ ‘You don’t know me.’ ‘How do you know it’s my birthday?’ ‘I saw it on a billboard.'”

Ferry’s face and phone number are listed on this giant billboard as you drive the Black Horse Pike into Atlantic City towards the casinos.

“WISH MY DAD HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LOVE YOUR SONS”

Mike Ferry says they “just wanted to wish him an extra special birthday.”

Chris tells us, “I’m getting things like, ‘my father’s birthday was the 16th, he passed four years, so I’m contacting you in memory of him.'”

Ferry’s two sons, Chris and Mike, who live in Florida, paid for the billboard; a continuation of a childhood prank they would play on their dad at restaurants.

Chris recalls, “They would always tell the waiter or waitresses that it’s my birthday, even though it wasn’t.”

Mike says they thought local friends would get a kick out of it and they did, but so have others around the world.

Reporter: “Has it been fun or do you want to kill them?”

Chris Ferry: “It was fun until this morning, then I wanted to kill them, but I’m going with it. I’m having a good time. Most of the messages have been… well 2 or 3 that were not nice.”

Reporter: “He said he’s going to get you back!”

Mike Ferry: “I would love to see him try. I just want to say I love my dad. He always puts other people first, especially me and my brother.”

The billboard will stay up through April 6th.