Two State Police Officers and a pedestrian injured in Corry

Corry City and State Police were called to a burglary in progress in downtown Corry early this morning. According to police officials, Austin Lee Miller 23 of Corry, fled the scene upon arrival. While fleeing in his SUV he struck a State Police cruiser and a pedestrian at the corner of Worth and West Smith Streets Both officers were flown to Erie with serious injuries. The pedestrian was taken to Corry Memorial.

Miller was charged with DUI ,Aggravated Assault by motor vehicle, fleeing, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. Miller was transported to the Erie County Prison