Two students roller blade across several states for a cause

Two friends are now rollerblading across several states in order to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s life saving mission.

Andrew Walker and Jacob Adkins are roommates at U Mass Boston. Thesse two individuals left bean town early on Monday morning and will travel nearly 900 miles to Mason, Michigan.

This is a journey that will take them about ten days. Both of these individuals have family members who died of cancer.

In the midst of their travel, both Walker and Adkins made a stop in Meadville on July 18th.

“During quarantine, we just got roller blades. We kind of had our hands tied with what to do and we thought doing something for a cause would be amazing,” said Andrew Walker, U Mass Boston Student.