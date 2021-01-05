Two suspects arrested following alleged abduction which caused an amber alert

A child is recovered and two people are now arrested after an alleged abduction which caused an amber alert.

Corry City Police identified the child as four-year-old Aurora Conner.

According to Corry’s Police Chief, there was an altercation between Aurora’s mother and two people identified as Cheyenne Redmond and Brian Seidel at a Sciota Street home.

Police said that Redmond placed the child in a car which then left the scene.

State Police in Mercer located the car after the amber alert was issued and took Aurora safely into custody while arresting both Redmond and Seidel.

Redmond and Seidel are facing multiple charges and are being held in the Erie County Prison.