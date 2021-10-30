Two suspects arrested following an attempted robbery of a Saint Vincent Hospital employee

Two males are now being charged with attempted robbery after pulling a gun on a Saint Vincent Hospital employee.

Two males ages 21 and 40 attempted the robbery at 5:30 a.m. on October 30th at the Saint Vincent Hospital parking lot on 25th and Sassafras. They approached the victim in his car and demanded that the victim handed over $20.

The men were demanding the money and repeatedly referred to the victim as “Mikey.” The victim refused to hand over any money until one of the suspects pulled out a gun.

The victim repeated to state that his name was not Mikey and then showed the suspects his employee ID.

The two men then fled the scene and were later arrested and are now awaiting arraignment at the Erie City Jail.

