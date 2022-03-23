Erie Police responded to a strong-armed robbery on East 10th Street and East Avenue, arresting two suspects.

According to Police, 42-year-old Ruben Rivera and 36-year-old Justin Mansfield are charged with strong- armed robbery.

The two suspects allegedly demanded money from a victim who was checking out at a Speed Check on East Avenue.

Police reported the victim said the suspects threatened him with harm, and indicated that they had weapons on them.

Erie Police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said while that kind of activity is not common, it is important for community members to be aware of their surroundings.

“It’s not an everyday common occurrence, but it does happen here in the city and people should be aware of that, to be careful when displaying money or when you’re getting change back from a counter or something along those lines. Just be careful about showing off money or showing off valuables,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief of City of Erie Police.

Police reminded community members to contact law enforcement as soon as possible after a robbery in order to most effectively handle the case.