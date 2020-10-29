At least one suspect in custody following Wednesday evening police chase

UPDATE: Police say the fleeing vehicle, a small sedan, hit another vehicle and one person was taken from the scene to the hospital. Erie Police initially reported two people in custody.

At least one suspect is in custody and one person goes to the hospital after a police chase through the City of Erie Wednesday evening.

According to Erie County 911, The chase ended at West 38th Street and Glenwood Park Avenue.

According to Erie Police, it began around 8:40 p.m. at West 12th and Liberty.

Police believe the vehicle may have been involved in a shots fired incident before the chase. According to the officer in charge, guns have been recovered.

Two people were taken into custody after reportedly running from the vehicle.

Police say they are now facing a list of charges