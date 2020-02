Two people are in custody following a reported assault in Erie’s West Side.

According to police, they were called to the 400 block of West 8th Street just after 4:30 a.m. this morning.

Once on the scene, police found a 28-year-old man who was suffering from substantial injuries and needed to be transported to the hospital.

It is believed that a 33-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman beat him up.

Both of the suspects are waiting to be arraigned.